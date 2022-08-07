BetaShares launches Metaverse ETF | Money Management

BetaShares has launched a Metaverse exchange traded fund (ETF), offering investors exposure to companies involved in building and operating in the Metaverse.

The Metaverse ETF would include around 32 companies in technology, entertainment and specialised Metaverse companies including NVIDIA, Meta Platforms and Roblox.

The Metaverse economy sat at the intersection of virtual and augmented reality, gaming, artificial intelligence, advertising, as well as digital currencies and tokens.

As a result, BetaShares saw a considerable potential opportunity associated with the Metaverse, starting with the adoption of virtual and augmented reality via hardware. In the long term, the potential would be driven by ongoing revenue streams from advertising and transactions.

BetaShares CEO, Alex Vynokur, said the Metaverse was a powerful megatrend that was predicted to shake up how we connect with family, friends and the wider community.

“As the range of technologies underpinning the Metaverse evolves and user growth continues, this secular trend is expected to revolutionise the way we engage with sport, live music and other ways of staying connected.

“While still in the early stages of evolution, the Metaverse has the potential to be one of the biggest secular growth trends of the coming decades. We are proud to provide investors with access to this investment opportunity. This innovative new fund will form part of our leading suite of thematic funds that offer investors exposure to the megatrends that are changing the world around us.”