Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta dates for PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Activision announced today Call of Duty: Next, a franchise event that will showcase the immediate future of the franchise, will kick off on September 15, 2022. The event also promises a full reveal for Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer.

Alongside today’s announcement were details for the upcoming beta for Modern Warfare 2 which will span multiple weekends in September. As expected, PlayStation will have exclusive first access to the beta followed by an open beta available on all platforms.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Weekend One beta

The first beta weekend for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be available exclusively on PlayStation platforms. It will run from Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. PT to Tuesday, September 20.

September 16-17 will be an early access period available only to those who pre-ordered the game on PS4 or PS5, or who received a beta code. The 18-20 will be the PlayStation open beta which will be accessible to all PlayStation players regardless of pre-order status.

The second beta weekend will run from Thursday, September 22 at 10 a.m. PT to Monday, September 26. This will open things up to all platforms — PlayStation, Xbox and PC — and will feature crossplay.

Once again, Weekend 2 will be a free open beta for all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners regardless of whether you pre-ordered the game or not.

For Xbox and PC, the weekend will be split. From September 22-23, only those who pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2 on Xbox or PC will be able to play. Xbox Live Gold will be required for Xbox players while PC players are required to have a Battle.net or Steam account. For the remainder of the weekend (September 24-26), it will be an open beta for Xbox and PC regardless of pre-order status.

What’s included in the beta?

Activision didn’t go into full details here, but they said to expect “a robust multiplayer experience beyond the core 6v6 experience.” This includes a variety of maps of various sizes, multiple game Modes, Progression experiences and more. As part of Champs this weekend, Activision gave fans a look at Marina bay Grand Prix, one of the 6v6 multiplayer maps confirmed for the beta.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release worldwide on Friday, October 28.