Community, vendors raise funds to stock Kibble Korner’s shelves

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) – Seven local vendors and artists collaborate to help the only pet food pantry in Winnebago County fill its shelves as demand for services at Kibble Korner in Loves Park increased 40% in the last year.

Community members assist the pet food pantry with donations Saturday afternoon for low-income residents to support their pets, especially with some saving money for school supplies.

The first Dog Days of Summer fair in Loves Park benefits Kibble Korner, Winnebago County’s only pet food pantry. The event helps pet owners financially as they navigate the pandemic and inflation. One of those vendors is Keanu’s Kreations works of art painted by a border collie.

“What started as a very simple show in the studio of an artist friend of mine grew into this event. And we couldn’t be happier because it’s just a great way to help,” says Arles Hendershott.

Another vendor who makes jewelry by hand didn’t know about the pet food pantry until a friend called her to help out. She’s happy she volunteered her time.

“Your pet becomes so much your own family, people are having some difficulties paying for food. You don’t want to put anybody into that situation,” says Lana Ewing, who donated a portion of her proceeds to the food pantry.

“I think it’s very important especially during the time right now a lot of people are in need,” says donor Denise Westland.

Dog-owner Denise Westland also feels the impact of inflation. It costs a couple more dollars to feed her dog. That’s why she wanted to donate to the pantry.

“When I go shopping myself I just noticed that there it’s much more expensive than they were so I can just only imagine what people are feeling with you know, having to buy pet food.”

Hendershott says even the smallest donation can make a big difference on a pet’s life.

“It’s a need that’s not going to go away and we need to do what we can to keep the fur babies in their homes,” says Hendershot.

By the end of the day, local vendors raised $1,250 dollars for the local pet food pantry.

Due to high demand and short supply, Kibble Korner will only feed cat and dogs who are registered.

