Don’t miss out on Amazon’s unbelievable deals on pet essentials

Are your fur babies lacking enrichment at home? Even playful puppies and curious kitties might find themselves getting bored if nothing new has been introduced in a while. Luckily, we’ve found a range of products to help keep bored pets occupied instead of scratching the furniture or chewing up your favorite shoes.

Help your fur babies beat the boredom with products such as a dog puzzle feeder toy for an enriching activity, a cozy pet bed for them to curl up in, a scratch deterrent that encourages your kitties to scratch elsewhere, a small cat tree for adventurous cats, and a huge assortment of puppy toys. Check everything out here.

These products are ‘purr-fect’ for keeping boredom at bay

Puppy dogs and kitty cats alike can use this puzzle feeder toy. (Source: Amazon)

$9.88 $17.99 at Amazon

Whether your dog is getting bored or is notorious for eating too quickly, this puzzle toy can help to solve it all. It’s perfect for cats, puppies, and small dogs alike, so fur babies of all kinds can enjoy all of the enrichment this toy has to offer.

It’s an interactive and entertaining way of making sure your pets are happy and healthy. Not only can it exercise your fur baby’s mind and offer enrichment, but it will also train their sense of smell. It can help promote slower eating, so your pet is less likely to scarf their food down and make themselves sick.

This machine washable pet bed is ideal for kitties and small pups alike. (Source: Amazon)

$17.59 $21.99 at Amazon

Both cats and dogs alike will love curling up in this little bed-maybe even at the same time! Imagine the cuteness overload that this bed could cause if both of your fur babies snuggled up in it together. This cushioned bed isn’t just cute and cozy, it’s also super convenient for you.

The pillow on the inside of this bed is fully removable, which comes in handy during those super hot summers. In the winter, the pillow is sure to keep them warm with the soft, microfiber fleece design. The bottom of the bed is equipped with nonslip capabilities, so your fur babies won’t send their bed sliding around even if they’re excitable.

Keep your furniture safe from the wrath of cat claws with this pack of scratch deterrent adhesives. (Source: Amazon)

$17.00 $35.99 at Amazon

Any seasoned cat owner will tell you that scratching is a normal and healthy part of cat behavior that cannot be avoided, but failing to provide the correct scratching toys will almost certainly result in your kitty scratching things they shouldn’t be scratching…such as the furniture.

If you’re having issues with your fur baby scratching the furniture, these adhesive cat scratch deterrents are great for breaking the habit. They’re perfect for keeping your furniture’s upholstery fabric safe from your kitty’s claws while being super strong, super thick, and super durable.

Give your fur baby space of their own with this adorable little cat tree. (Source: Amazon)

$31.99 $45.69 at Amazon

Cats love to have spaces of their own, and this cat tree is the ‘purr-fect’ place to start. It’s equipped with a perch and a soft plush basket, so they can chill out and survey the area all afternoon long. It’s also equipped with a dangling ball, which is sure to drive your kitties crazy when they’re hyper.

The bristle massager in this multi-level cat tower is perfect for them to rub up on, as it helps groom them while they get to mark their territory-a win/win. It’s made of premium material so you can be sure that it’ll last a long time, creating plenty of valuable memories for your cuddly kitty.

This pack of 20 different puppy toys is perfect for hyper dogs who just can’t get enough playtime. (Source: Amazon)

$17.58 $29.99 at Amazon

Anybody who’s ever raised a puppy will quickly tell you that you will never have enough dog toys for destructive, playful little puppies. Luckily, this assorted set comes with everything you need to keep a growing puppy happy and healthy (and then some).

Included in this dog toy assortment are eight rope toys (super durable and perfect for tugging), five squeaky plush toys, three natural rubber toys (for teething), one treat ball (for enrichment) and three extra doggy bags as a gift. You’ll never run out of activities with this huge collection, and your puppy will stay enriched and entertained for hours of tail-wagging fun.

Save big on these ‘paw-some’ pet supplies

Grab everything you need to keep your fur babies entertained, happy and healthy while keeping your belongings safe from the wrath of their boredom. But hurry and be sure to purchase these ‘paw-some’ products before these limited-time deals expire.

