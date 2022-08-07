Elvis’ final days: Fiancée Ginger describes their heartbreaking last conversation

Baz Luhrman’s Elvis biopic’s home entertainment release next week coincides with the annual Elvis Week celebrations, hosted at Graceland. The King died in the early hours of August 16, 1977, aged just 42. The popular image depicts the tawdry and pitiful image of a fallen idol, despairing and alone in his bathroom. But this is not the truth according to Ginger, who was there in his final months by his side. The star’s girlfriend and his father Vernon were the two people closest to him at that time. They both describe a man who was looking to the future with excitement not lost in the past. In his final hours, Elvis even had an emotional conversation with Ginger about what he planned to do next.

Ginger was often dismissed at the time and in the years afterward by The King’s Memphis Mafia entourage. She had never bonded with them like previous girlfriend Linda Thompson. But Vernon spoke later about how deeply in love his son was with the former beauty queen.

After separating from Priscilla in February 1972, Elvis had dated Linda for over four years, followed briefly by Mindi Miller.

The King started seeing Ginger in 1976 and soon after asked her not to see anyone else. Although he frequently hinted at marriage with many of his girlfriends, he actually proposed to Ginger with an enormous diamond ring.

She described the incredible moment and then what happened months later on the night he died.