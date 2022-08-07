‘Europe would be left alone’ NATO warned to act before US elections as Trump return feared





The Russian President attacked Ukraine on February 24 hoping to regain control of the country’s territory. NATO and EU nations have since ramped up their efforts to stop Russia’s invasion but a new geopolitical landscape could soon prove disastrous for the entire world.

According to Dr Yuri Felshtinsky, author of forthcoming book ‘Blowing up Ukraine: The Return of Russian Terror and the Threat of World War III’, the world’s political landscape could soon change if Donald Trump was re-elected President of the United States in 2024. Dr Felshtinsky warned the former US leader would withdraw the US from NATO, leaving Europe completely alone against Russia. Predicting the Ukraine-Russia war could last for another year, he told Express.co.uk: “If Trump became president, he would withdraw United States from NATO and leave Europe alone against the Russian Federation. “And this will be a completely new political game for everybody. “So I would argue that since there is a risk that Trump becomes president again, we better finish this conflict before these presidential elections in the United States, because this risk is very great.”

But Mr Orban and Mr Trump had warm relations and the Hungarian leader endorsed Trump ahead of the 2020 U.S. vote. Before the CPAC conference, he wished Trump success in a video message. As with Donald Trump in the United States, Viktor Orban has been widely criticised in Europe. Leaders of the European Union, of which Hungary is a member, have said he has undermined democracy with measures that restrict immigration and give his government control over the media and non-governmental organisations. Mr Orban, who was re-elected for a fourth consecutive term in April, said the stakes are high for 2024. In addition to the U.S. election, Europeans will vote on European Parliament seats that year. “These two locations will define the two fronts in the battle for western civilisation,” Mr Orban said. Calling himself “an old fashioned freedom fighter,” Mr Orban said Hungary and his government were “under the siege of progressive liberals.” DON’T MISS:

Ukraine: Zelensky’s troops steal Putin’s prized tank [VIDEO]

Ukraine forced to give ground in east [ANALYSIS]

Putin suffers blow as UK and Canada team up in boost to Ukraine’s army [INSIGHT]

He said progressives seek to separate western civilisation from its Christian roots. His government’s fierce anti-immigration stance, pro-family policies and rejection of gender ideology resist those efforts, he added. “This war is a culture war,” Mr Orban said. “We have to revitalise our churches, our families, our universities and our community institutions.” In a speech last month, Mr Orban said that in contrast to Western Europe, where locals mixed with non-European immigrants, Hungary was not a “mixed-race” country. His words drew condemnation from the United States, the European Union, Jewish groups and academics. A few days later Mr Orban backtracked, saying sometimes he said things in a way “that can be misunderstood.” He told CPAC that those who accused him or his government of racism were “idiots.” He said his government had adopted a “zero tolerance” policy on racism and antisemitism. “Accusing us is fake news,” he added.