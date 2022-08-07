Gambling giants betting US moves will maintain profits

Shareholders too will look for robustness as they await a White Paper which may add curbs to the sector. Both firms have shielded themselves somewhat from the shaky UK market with strong growth in the US where they benefited from looser betting laws in many states. Entain, which also owns Coral, said last month online gaming revenues dipped over the first half of 2022. Charlie Williams, equity research assistant at Hargreaves Lansdown, said focus will turn to how profits for the period have fared, when it updates the market on Thursday.

He said: “The impact on profit should come to light next week. Attention will be focused on whether management believe the previous spending habits will remain intact.

“If not, online revenue could continue to decline into the future.”

Concerns over lower demand from punters means shares are about 30 percent lower over the past three months, despite a rebound in retail revenues following the reopening of shops after pandemic curbs were lifted.

Investors will also be hopeful that a bumper sporting calendar for 2022, including the winter World Cup in Qatar, could provide a much-needed boost to sports betting.

Entain’s US arm BetMGM will also provide solace, with annual growth tipped at more than 50 percent.

