Gotham Knights Addresses Dick Grayson’s Butt And His Relationship With Barbara

As the devs have reiterated time and again, Batman is definitely, totally, seriously dead in Gotham Knights, and will stay dead. Of course, this means that the Bat family will not only have to deal with Gotham’s seedy underbelly without Papa Bat, but each of them will also have to deal with their mentor’s passing in their own way. Things will be a bit more complicated for Dick Grayson, a.k.a. Nightwing, as he has to deal with the decision of taking on the mantle of Batman.

In a recently released cinematic clip, we see Dick and Barbara working out at the Belfry. Barbs senses that there’s something evidently wrong with the former Boy Wonder, and asks him about it. Dick characteristically jokes it off, but that’s when we learn two details about the Gotham Knights universe – Dick and Barbara’s past relationship is canon, and we’re not the only ones who keep checking out Nightwing’s butt, he does so himself.

THEGAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: SDCC: Court Of Owls Co-Creator Scott Snyder Helped Gotham Knights Devs Understand The Implications Of Killing Batman

He eventually does admit that he feels the pressure of putting on the Batman cowl – especially since he fought with Bruce about it before leaving for Bludhaven. That’s when Barbs tells him that Bruce trained all of them so that they didn’t have to do it alone – which, by the look of things, is the entire theme of the game.

A lot of people have been checking out Nightwing’s butt, along with himself. However, some of them were a bit concerned about it looking flat in the initial promo material, and asked game director Geoff Ellenor about it. Ellenor took the opportunity to address this during a Q&A on the game’s Discord channel. “We are currently comfortable with the size of Nightwing’s posterior.” However, he added “I can’t promise that we won’t revisit this issue again someday.” We’re not sure if it was addressed, but if the cinematic clip is anything to go by, those fans should be fine with it.





A poll on the game’s subreddit, last month, revealed that a large majority of players will be choosing Nightwing as their main. Whether that’s due to his moveset and skills, or for an uninterrupted view of his behind, remains to be seen.

NEXT: I’m So Glad I Started With Yakuza 0