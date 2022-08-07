Categories
Gaming

Grand Prix of the Marina Bay, titled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – A Tribe for the Second Century – Game News 24


As part of the announcement of the final deadline for Call of Duty, a trailer was released that showed the map of the Bay Grand Prix coming to the beta.

This map is located on the street to the outskirts of the city. It is designed for 6v6 fights.

Everybody who orders a test will receive a code to participate in the beta test. This code is linked to your Activision account. It means that as long as you have the code, you can use beta on every platform you want. It isn’t just on any platform you pre-ordered.

The testing dates are a bit dated as follows:

October 16-17: PlayStation Early Access September 18-20: PlayStation Open Beta September 22-23: PlayStation Early Access and PlayStation Open Beta September 24-26: Open Beta for all platforms.

