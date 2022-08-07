Haidai: Enemy continues to focus its main efforts on east of Ukraine

Despite the redeployment of some manpower and equipment to the southern regions, the Russians continue to focus their main efforts on the east of Ukraine.

“The enemy organized assaults three times, attacking from several sides simultaneously. In particular, the invaders went on an offensive near Verkhniokamyanske but were forced to retreat by the resistance from our armed forces. The Russians used tube artillery 12 times and rocket artillery four more times. Mortars were used the same number of times, two rocket strikes were launched,” Serhiy Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, posted on Facebook.

He noted that the occupiers shelled the localities adjacent to the front line with all types of weapons, including tanks.

“Six strikes were launched by the enemy’s attack and army aircraft,” the head of Luhansk region added.

As reported, on August 5, the enemy fired five rockets in the frontline area between Luhansk region and Donetsk region, and the occupier’s tube and rocket artillery were fired six more times. Mortars were used three times, the assaults of the Russians were backed by tanks and aviation.

ol