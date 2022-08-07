Categories
Has AI finally made Bored Ape NFTs artistic?


AI art is cropping up everywhere and it should be no surprise that it’s making an impact on the NFT world. Bored Ape Yacht Club remains one of the most famous collections of Ethereum-based non-fungible tokens, and now they’ve been given a fine art makeover by AI using Google’s cloud computing network – all 10,000 of them.

So what began as a pioneering collection of NFT collectables has been turned into another collection of more artistic NFTs by some seriously powerful machine learning. And they’ve sold out already, obviously. Lost? See our explainer what are NFTs? and our guide to how to use DALL·E 2 to catch up.

AI Bored Ape Yacht Club

(Image credit: Artsy Monke / Crypto Grims)

The Artsy Monke (opens in new tab) project took advantage of advances in AI and image diffusion techniques using Google’s Colab platform and its Cloud Computing service. The team fed the 10,000 images from the original Bored Ape NFT drop into their AI to use as a canvas to create generative art. The machine was then taught how to paint in 20 different art styles by being fed 14 million images and a massive dataset of related keywords.



