Hong Kong cuts hotel quarantine for travelers to 3 days, plus 4 days of home medical surveillance

Hong Kong is reducing the amount of time travelers will need to serve hotel quarantine, from seven days down to three starting Friday.

“The seven-day quarantine hotel arrangement will be changed to three days in a quarantine hotel, plus four days of home medical surveillance,” Chief Executive John Lee said at a press conference Monday.

After completing the hotel quarantine, travelers can stay at home or in a hotel for the four days of surveillance. During this period people will be able to leave their place of residence, but cannot enter “places where there is active checking of vaccine passes,” Lee said in Cantonese.

That includes bars, pubs, gyms and beauty parlors.

Shares of airline Cathay Pacific in Hong Kong jumped 2.83% following the announcement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.