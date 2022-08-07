‘If America falls, we all fall!’ Farage speaks at US rally in Texas to get rid of Pelosi

In a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, the former Brexit Party leader declared that “If America falls, we all fall.” Nigel Farage was at the event to speak with conservative US voters and received a standing ovation with a rousing address on the special role the USA holds in “standing up for the free world.”

Mr Farage told the audience at CPAC: “When conservative policies stop being conservative, guess what happens? They lose. They lose elections. And that I think is where the opportunity is here in America because be clear about one thing to save Western civilization.

“This is the battleground because if America falls, we all vote.

“But I know I know I’m talking to perhaps the most important group of people that have ever assembled in one room.

“Because you are the foot soldiers, that you are the foot soldiers in this battle on behalf not just of America, but on behalf of the whole of the free world to save everything our forebears built, designed and defended against the world.

JUST IN: ‘True Remainer colours!’ Sunak slams Truss over foreign worker scheme in Brexit dig