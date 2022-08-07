‘If America falls, we all fall!’ Farage speaks at US rally in Texas to get rid of Pelosi

In a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, the former Brexit Party leader declared that “If America falls, we all fall.” Nigel Farage was at the event to speak with conservative US voters and received a standing ovation with a rousing address on the special role the USA holds in “standing up for the free world.”
Mr Farage told the audience at CPAC: “When conservative policies stop being conservative, guess what happens? They lose. They lose elections. And that I think is where the opportunity is here in America because be clear about one thing to save Western civilization.
“This is the battleground because if America falls, we all vote.
“But I know I know I’m talking to perhaps the most important group of people that have ever assembled in one room.
“Because you are the foot soldiers, that you are the foot soldiers in this battle on behalf not just of America, but on behalf of the whole of the free world to save everything our forebears built, designed and defended against the world.
“The responsibility is yours. Are you ready for that responsibility? Are you gonna go out and fight and win?
“Good because we can do it. We can do it.”
It comes after Donald Trump launched a bruising attack on Nancy Pelosi in a speech to the same conference.
The US House Speaker made a stop-over in Taiwan last week with the visit to the self-governing island sparking a furious response form China which wants to see the territory unified under Beijing’s control.
Ms Pelosi’s visit last week to the self-ruled island infuriated China, which responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over the island’s capital for the first time and the cutting of communication links with the United States.
Some 10 warships each from China and Taiwan sailed at close quarters in the Taiwan Strait, with some Chinese vessels crossing the median line, an unofficial buffer separating the two sides, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
The island’s defence ministry said in a release multiple Chinese military ships, aircraft, and drones were simulating attacks on the island and its navy. It said it had sent aircraft and ships to react “appropriately”.
As Chinese forces “pressed” the line, as they did on Saturday, the Taiwan side stayed close to monitor and, where possible, deny the Chinese the ability to cross, the person said.
