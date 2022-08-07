‘Just Like Psychotic City’ – Former World No.1 Pointed Out How ‘King’ Richard Handled Venus and Serena Williams Differently than Other Tennis Fathers

Sisters Venus and Serena Williams are two top-class athletes from America, achieving unparalleled success over the years. In a career that long, the two have at times, taken their time away from the game and engaged in different activities. It is normal for tennis players to miss out on tournaments when they are not able to give their hundred percent. Be it physically or mentally. However, a section of fans believes that their focus has faltered, and they are not fully committed to the game.

At this point, the role of parents is very crucial. Going through an injury or rough phase, one goes back to the family for much-needed support. Former American tennis star Lindsay Davenport believes that Richard Williams has been a brilliant father in that aspect.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Davenport praises Richard Williams

Speaking of the Williams sisters and their interests in fields other than tennis, the former tennis star said, “Look, they’re still playing and want to keep playing. I’ve actually never been the one to criticize them for having outside interests. I think it’s fantastic. It’s tough to name names, but you see the [other] girls and their parents, and it’s just like Psychotic City, and then they’re gone, whether it’s injuries or they have breakdowns or they can’t handle it anymore.”

Davenport was impressed with the way Serena and Venus manage their workload. “Venus and Serena have always had a great attitude. If they don’t feel like playing, they’re a little injured, they’re not 100 percent, they don’t want to go out there. And they try to enjoy life. They have a great time with everything.”

NO COMMERCIAL USE: Tennis sisters Venus (left) and Serena Williams with their father Richard before an interview with the BBC at the Lawn Tennis Championships, Wimbledon. (Photo by Michael Stephens – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

Further, she praised Richard Williams for giving that freedom to his girls. “I think Richard’s always said, ‘My daughters aren’t just tennis players.’ He gets a lot of flak for that, but he handles their losses much better than many other tennis parents we’ve ever had,” she added.

Venus and Serena Williams back in action

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Both Serena and Venus were out of action for a long time. While Serena made a comeback in the Wimbledon Championships 2022, Venus made her singles return in the Citi Open. However, both of them lost their respective matches.

Serena Williams of The United States is congratulated by her sister and opponant Venus Williams of The United States following their ladies singles third round match on Day Five of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Further, the sisters will play in the National Bank Open in Toronto. It will be Serena’s comeback on the hard court. Notably, the sisters are gearing up for the upcoming US Open later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch this story: Will Smith Shows How King Richard Cast Trained Like Serena and Venus Williams

Are we going to see a Williams sister lift the US Open title again? Let us know in the comments.