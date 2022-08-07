Lewis Hamilton cautious of Toto Wolff approach at Mercedes with ‘a lot of pride’ at play

“We have to be quick, we have to be concise, we have to be humble in our approach which I think we will be I hope. That’s a conversation that’s in the background because you know how engineers are, there’s a lot of pride in everyone’s work as there should be, but I really do hope by the end of the year that we’re able to get a win.

“I truly believe we will get a win this year but one win is not enough for us in terms of what we work for. I think right now when I’m talking to the team I’m like, ‘hey, this is what I don’t want next year and this is what I need next year in this car’ so I’m trying to help steer them to make sure they provide us with that next year.”

Hamilton holds an incredible record of winning at least one race in every F1 season he’s competed in. But he’s running out of races to make that happen with just 9 Grands Prix left this year.