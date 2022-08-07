Man Utd keen on PSV winger Cody Gakpo and Liverpool want Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic – Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday’s national newspapers…

​THE SUN

Manchester United are reportedly interested in PSV's Cody Gakpo





Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag ‘appreciates’ PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, who is also linked to Arsenal and Leeds.

Liverpool are keen on a swap deal for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, with either Roberto Firmino or Naby Keita going the other way.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has told Chelsea he wants to leave the club, sparking a frenzy of interest from Leicester and Southampton.

Argentina international Marcos Senesi is set for a £12.6m move to Bournemouth.

Gary Neville criticises Manchester United's recent transfer policy after Sky Italy reported the club had a bid rejected for former West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic



DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona have confirmed Frenkie de Jong has received offers to leave the Nou Camp but president Joan Laporta insists the club want him to stay.

Barcelona “hope” to sign Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso by Monday – with Sergino Dest possibly going the other way.

Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play for Australia in their Commonwealth Games T20 cricket final against India despite testing positive for Covid-19.

Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol give the latest update on the potential transfer of Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United and Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future at the club



DAILY MAIL

Everton expect to complete the signing of Wolves and England defender Conor Coady this week.

Chelsea forward Timo Werner is on the verge of a permanent return to RB Leipzig.

Anti-Glazer protesters forced Manchester United to close their megastore ahead of their defeat against Brighton as angry fans continue to call for the American owners to sell the club.

Wolves captain Conor Coady is on the verge of joining Everton





DAILY EXPRESS

Wolves winger Pedro Neto could join Arsenal if boss Bruno Lage lands Goncalo Guedes.

Lewis Hamilton has said Mercedes “can’t forever rely” on hardiness being their biggest strength as part of a plea to improve performance.

THE TELEGRAPH

Manchester United legends Roy Keane and Paul Scholes have blasted the “shocking and shambolic” defeat for Erik ten Hag’s side at home to Brighton and said the midfield duo of Fred and Scott McTominay were not of the required standard.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have been credited with an interest in signing Chelsea outcast Ross Barkley.

Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell vowed to launch a probe into the conduct of a section of the home fans at the Easter Road Edinburgh derby as Robbie Neilson criticised the incidents which marred the 1-1 draw and urged the SPFL to take action.