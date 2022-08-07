Middle School tennis begins Aug. 12

Public, private, and home-schooled students in grades six through eight are invited to play middle school tennis beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Jackson Square tennis courts.

No experience is required and loaner racquets will be available. The coed program is fee and form free, according to a news release.

Seasoned senior tennis players Dennis Strickler, Fay Martin, and Ann Frome are program coaches.

Parents are invited to sit courtside and any who play may join in. Questions may be directed to annfrome@gmail.com.