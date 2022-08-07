More Businesses Are Moving to Multi-Cloud. Should Yours?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It has been nearly two decades since the cloud was born and even less since cloud computing began to shape our businesses and daily lives. Cloud developments have advanced rapidly and for many companies, computing on a single cloud platform no longer offers enough value or agility. As an alternative, multi-cloud operations are increasing in popularity.

Multi-cloud is the intentional use of cloud services from two or more cloud platform-as-a-service providers. It enables scalability, controls costs, increases flexibility and optimizes performance. Multi-cloud is the way most businesses will operate in the near future. According to the most recent Enterprise Cloud Index, 36% of organizations worldwide are currently using multi-cloud, and multi-cloud adoption is expected to increase to 64% within the next three years.