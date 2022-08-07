Neena Gupta on her relationship with Vivian Richards : ‘Agar koi mereko itna bura lagta hai toh main bachcha…’

Neena Gupta is one of the most talented actresses in the industry who mesmerised her fans with her top-notch acting skills again and again. Starting from playing a role of a village woman in Panchayat to playing a modern independent woman’s role in Masaba Masaba – Neena surprised us with her versatility.

Neena is currently enjoying the success of her recent release, Masaba Masaba. This web series on Netflix is based on her daughter Masaba’s life and she plays the role of her mother in reel life also.

Neena always stays vocal whenever it comes to her personal life. In a recent interview, she stated that while she has moved on from her previous relationships, she does not necessarily dislike her ex-boyfriends. She also talked about her relationship with cricketer Vivian Richards, with whom she has her daughter Masaba Gupta and cleared that she doesn’t have any hard feelings.

Neena said to Bollywood Bubble, “I believe once you love somebody, how can you hate? You cannot live, you cannot be together. I don’t hate my ex-boyfriends. I don’t hate my ex-husband. Why should I hate?”

Related News Masaba Masaba 2: Neena Gupta calls Kartik Aaryan ‘hot’ as Shehzada star appears on her show – WATCH

The panchayat actor then referred to her previous relationship with Viv and stated, “Agar koi mereko itna bura lagta hai toh main bachcha use paida karungi kyun? Mai pagal hun kya? (If I hate someone so much, why would I have a baby with them? Am I mad?)”.

For the unversed, Neena and Vivian fell in love with each other in the 80s and they have a daughter together, Masaba Gupta. Vivian was married and later on, he refused to split up. Neena raised her daughter alone.

Related News Uorfi Javed REACTS to Masaba Gupta rating her fashion choices – watch video

Masaba also attended the interview and shared her bond with Viv and praised Neena for not stopping her from making her own bond with Viv. Masaba said, “She (Neena Gupta) never tried to poison our relationship. I am an adult now and I have discovered my own relationship with my father is great. She (Neena) lets me make my own decisions, she lets me make my own judgement and lets me decide what role this person will play in my life.”

Masaba Gupta & Neena Gupta on meeting Hrithik Roshan, trolling, wildest rumours and much more

Keep an eye on Zoom to know more!