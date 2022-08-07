Neena Gupta on her relationship with Vivian Richards : ‘Agar koi mereko itna bura lagta hai toh main bachcha…’

Neena is currently enjoying the success of her recent release, Masaba Masaba. This web series on Netflix is based on her daughter Masaba’s life and she plays the role of her mother in reel life also.
Neena said to Bollywood Bubble, “I believe once you love somebody, how can you hate? You cannot live, you cannot be together. I don’t hate my ex-boyfriends. I don’t hate my ex-husband. Why should I hate?”
For the unversed, Neena and Vivian fell in love with each other in the 80s and they have a daughter together, Masaba Gupta. Vivian was married and later on, he refused to split up. Neena raised her daughter alone.
Masaba also attended the interview and shared her bond with Viv and praised Neena for not stopping her from making her own bond with Viv. Masaba said, “She (Neena Gupta) never tried to poison our relationship. I am an adult now and I have discovered my own relationship with my father is great. She (Neena) lets me make my own decisions, she lets me make my own judgement and lets me decide what role this person will play in my life.”
