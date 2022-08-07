Categories
Netflix Loses ‘Bird Box’ Arbitration Case Against WGA, Must Pay $42 Million in Residuals to Writers


Netflix has lost a key arbitration case against the Writers Guild of America East, and the streaming company will now have to pay $42 million in additional residuals to 216 screenwriters on 139 of its movie projects. 

The case centered around the 2018 horror film The Bird Box, which still ranks as Netflix’s third most popular film of all time. Screenwriter Eric Heisserer wrote the film based on Josh Malerman’s eponymous novel, and Sandra Bullock starred in the movie as a survivor of an alien invasion that renders mere eye sight a deadly human liability. 





