Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Norway Royal Salmon AS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRYYF opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

About Norway Royal Salmon AS

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen salmon fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 48 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

