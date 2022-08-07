Princess Beatrice broke ancient royal wedding tradition that both Kate and Meghan followed

Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private Windsor ceremony on July 17, 2020. Royal weddings require months of planning, huge price tags, hundreds of guests and historic settings such as St Paul’s Cathedral, Westminster Abbey and St George’s Chapel, Windsor. The pressure and expectations of the day are most likely unmatched.

While there have been spectacular sights at royal weddings including those by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, one royal couple decided to do away with many traditions and celebrate their special day exactly how they wanted.

In doing so, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo broke a number of long-standing royal customs that have been followed for generations.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo announced their engagement in September 2019 and the couple married in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park on July 17, 2020.

The only members of the family who attended the wedding were the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and Edo’s son from a previous relationship, Christopher Woolf ‘Wolfie’.