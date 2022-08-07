Princess Beatrice is taking ‘own place in royal spotlight’ and ‘moved away from Eugenie’

Princess Beatrice is celebrating her 34th birthday today. Although the Princess of York is not technically a working royal and takes no public funding, she has appeared at more royal events in 2022 than her younger sister Eugenie, 32. This includes attending royal garden parties at Buckingham Palace and sitting in horse-drawn carriages at Royal Ascot.
Princess Eugenie did not attend either of these events, although Beatrice did.
At Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011, Beatrice and Eugenie were seen as an inseparable pair.
However, since both have married and had children, Beatrice’s body language looks “keen to take her own place in the royal spotlight”, according to an expert.
Why is this?
Judi James, a body language expert, spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk to explain the sisters’ gestures and what they mean.
She said: “Beatrice does seem to be creating a higher profile in the Firm currently.
“That might be thanks to her husband Edoardo rather than any alienation from her sister Eugenie.
“While the two sisters remain intensely bonded, Beatrice does seem to have moved slightly away from Eugenie’s nurturing protection recently.
“But suddenly we are seeing a much more focused approach to being a member of the Firm, almost as though she feels she has been promoted by her marriage or that she is keen to retain this aspect of her heritage.
“She is adopting a more formal appearance, in keeping with her husband’s more traditional approach,” Judi suggested.
Beatrice and Edoardo married on July 17, 2020 in the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Royal Lodge, Windsor.
The couple welcomed their first child, Sienna Elizabeth, on September 18, 2021.
