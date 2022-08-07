Real-life inspires fiction in writing book

A relationship coach is drawing on her experiences in a new book.

The Matchmaker’s Match is a coming-of-age story that goes through career and relationships on a path that the author raises the question — has the Matchmaker made her match?

The book follows the story of a woman who went through a terrible break-up. Despite not being interested in love, she runs a matchmaker company, finding happiness in others’ love.

Annabelle Knight and her most recent book “The Matchmaker” (58223940)

However, her life is turned upside down when her ex-boyfriend comes into the picture, putting at risk her company, forcing her to pull a lot of strings and become truly independent.

It is the story of an ice queen who is surrounded by people who help her grow and people who will let her down, giving the reader a real-life experience to identify and learn with.

Annabelle Knight, originally from Newark, admitted to loving writing about strong female characters, who have lost their way through the world so that then they become powerful and themselves once again.

The author finds the inspiration for her books through real-life experiences, not just hers but people that inspire and dull her in life.

With a wide range of qualifications in relationships, sex, body language and dating, Annabelle always finds a way or a character that people can relate to.

“The trick is to make the world as familiar as possible, whilst keeping the excitement and reality present,” said Annabelle, who does a podcast, the Morning after, a Love Island commentator every Friday in the nationals and is relationship and sex coach.

The Matchmaker (58223928)

The new book has unlimited runs from the publisher, and 500 books were published in the first run.

There has been a decent number of pre-orders and people’s response to the new book has been positive.

“People just see it as part of an escapism, they don’t want to turn the tv on, they just want to have some me time, some selfcare without a screen.

“That’s what I am trying to create with the book, a world where they can escape to with a character and stories that will stick with them for a while.” she admitted.

The book is available at Amazon for £7,99 and it will be possible to buy it in local book stores.

Her trick for life? To focus on a goal, accomplish it and find a new one, to never be bored or disappointed.

Annabelle Knight (58223937)

“I am very ambitious, once I achieve something I like to enjoy the feeling of it, get a bottle of prosecco to celebrate, but it’s only a couple of days until I move on, and find a new goal!” said Annabelle.

As a freelance author and with an impressive variety of roles and experiences, Annabelle always finds the time to be involved in new projects, to be an ambassador and to inspire and help others.

She admitted that some months feel amazing working as a freelancer, however, with the amount of rejection out there in the world, some months turn more into a “How am I going to pay my bills?”.

Through her writing, her podcasts and everywhere she steps a foot in, Annabelle believes in woman empowerment, in being genuine and real.

Annabelle Knight book releases (58223934)

The 37 year-old author encourages women and her biggest advice to those women out there who are afraid to speak up, to feel confident and to feel like women she said: “Take time for yourself, if you have a hobby or a passion, make sure to make time for that.

“Get yourself first because you are ultimately the centre of your universe, we’re all guilty of putting others first, you are, I am.

“Even the strongest and most independent women will find themselves putting someone else first, it’s what makes the world go around but without our own interest, passions, we just exist, we’re not living.”