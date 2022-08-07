Roblox: How To Get The Best Pets In Adopt Me!

Adopt Me! has a variety of different pets that you can adopt, ranging from simple dogs to unique dragons. Some of the more uncommon pets can be hard to obtain, especially if you are just starting out. Fortunately, we are here to help you in this Roblox game.

In this guide, we are going to go over how to get the best pets in Adopt Me! This means rarer pets that not as many people will have. Remember, you can always just buy Robux and get yourself eggs to hatch, but we are going to go over some additional methods that don’t require spending any money.

Buying An Egg From The Gumball Machine

A great way to get unique pets is by purchasing them from the Gumball Machine located in the Nursery. Here, you can purchase a themed egg for $750. These eggs have a variety of themes associated with different locations in the world. Below, you can check out some of the eggs that have previously been offered through the Gumball Machine.

Safari Egg

Jungle Egg

Mythic Egg

Ocean Egg

Fossil Egg

Aussie Egg

Farm Egg

Woodland Egg

These eggs will hatch pets that match the theme. For example, you can get the Red Cardinal from the Woodland Egg. This pet cannot be obtained from any other type of egg, making them quite unique.

Trading With Other Players

A great way to obtain new pets is by trading with other players. This can be done by simply approaching someone and requesting to trade.

To trade ultra-rare and legendary pets, you will need a Trade License. If you are looking for lower-quality pets, you don’t need this license, but it’s helpful to get since you can use it to report scammers.

Typically, you will need to trade similar quality pets with other people. This means that if you have a duplicate of a rare pet, you can trade with someone else to get a new rare pet.

To make trading go smoother, be sure to message in the chat that you are willing to trade. If you have a specific pet in mind, you can mention that in the chat as well. If someone has the pet that you are looking for, and wants to trade, all you need to do is find them and start trading.

Participating In Events

Next, we have events. These are time-limited but can bring a few new pets that you can adopt. For example, the Butterfly event is available from August 4 to August 18 of 2022. During this time, you will be able to catch butterflies.

Although this event will eventually end, there will be more events in the future, so be sure to pay attention to any upcoming announcements!

Visiting Neon Cave

The Neon Cave is a small area located just under the bridge heading to Adoption Island. Here, you can place four of the same pet in the circles within the cave and turn them into a Neon Pet.

If you are aiming higher, you can also make Mega Neons. This is a bit of a process, since it will require four Neon Pets. That means in total, you will need 16 of the same pet.

Daily Log-In Rewards

Each day you log in, you will receive a reward based on your current streak. If you have only logged in for a few days, you won’t get the best rewards, but as you begin to log in more, you will build up your rewards.





There are two reward tracks; daily logins and Star Rewards. Daily login rewards consist of money and gifts, while Star Rewards are in general, more valuable.

Stars are rewarded daily, so be sure to maintain your login streak!

For example, if you have 210 Stars, you will get the Ginger Cat. This is a lot, making this more of a long-term goal.

Once you make it to 660 Stars, you will receive a Golden Egg. This egg has a guaranteed chance to hatch one of the following legendary pets.

Golden Griffin

Golden Dragon

Golden Unicorn

Buying Royal Eggs

Lastly, we have Royal Eggs. These are quite expensive, and can be purchased from Sir Woofington for $1450. This is a lot of money, but these eggs have a zero percent chance to hatch a common pet, making them great if you are looking for higher-quality pets. Below, you can see the chances to get each quality of pet.





Quality Chances Common 0% Uncommon 25% Rare 37% Ultra-Rare 30% Legendary 8%

Overall, buying a Royal Egg may take you a while. Due to their high price, we recommend saving up all of your money. To speed things up, you can also use Robux to buy money, but this is completely optional.

