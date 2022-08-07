Russian rouble now useless as Putin’s propaganda torn apart: ‘The shelves are empty!’

After President Vladimir Putin sent Russian troops into Ukraine in February, the West hit back with diverse sanctions. Russian banks were barred from SWIFT – the service which facilitates the world’s bank transfers and has been described as the arteries for the movement of money around the world. Putin and those close to him were also sanctioned, seeing their assets frozen in the US, UK and Europe among others. But one aspect of the Russian economy had experts questioning whether the sanctions were really working – the rouble.

The Russian currency hit a its highest value against the dollar for seven years in June.

With the rouble apparently soaring, President Putin even bragged himself that this showed the sanctions were not working.

However, economists from Yale University spoke to Express.co.uk this week, explaining how the rouble’s strong exchange rate was not representative of the wider Russian economy.

Steven Tian, who co-authored a study looking at how sanctions have impacted Russia, said: “Simply put, if you are a Russian right now, you cannot legally access dollars. You can’t even access your own dollar deposits.

“That is your money in dollars but you cannot get it. If you look at the capital controls that have been placed on trading currencies, it is unprecedented, this is the strictest set of capital controls of any country in the world.

“Guess what’s happened to the trading volume of roubles to dollars – it has plummeted.