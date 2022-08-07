Scrubs: 1 BTS Detail Makes J.D. And Elliot’s Relationship Even Sweeter

The relationship between J.D. and Elliot makes for one of Scrubs‘ most important pairings, but there’s one behind-the-scenes detail that makes their romance even sweeter. Scrubs proved itself one of the best sitcoms of the ’00s, thanks in part to its winning blend of medical drama and wacky comedy. Scrubs’ complex characters and their even more complex relationships with one another were a core focus of the show, with the characters’ medical careers developing alongside their close interpersonal bonds.

The ability to bring their characters’ equally comedic and dramatic relationships to life in an organic way was one of the cast of Scrubs‘ biggest strengths. One of the most vital relationships to the entire show was that of J.D. and Elliot: after initially getting together early on in the show’s run, they shared an on-off relationship for the majority of Scrubs before finally ending up together. Their relationship had a liberal dose of both ups and downs, but their chemistry was a key part of the show’s long-standing success and continued popularity.

Though the characters of J.D. (Zach Braff) and Elliot (Sarah Chalke) share a number of particularly sweet and romantic moments during Scrubs‘ nine-season run, there’s one behind-the-scenes detail that adds a meta layer to Scrubs‘ central romance. In season 2, episode 7, “My First Step”, J.D. and Elliot spend much of the episode arguing about which of them is a better doctor. After J.D. realizes his reluctance to take risks prevents him from excelling, Elliot takes him bungee jumping in a sweet and symbolic gesture of support. Braff and Chalke didn’t bungee jump themselves, though: stunt doubles were brought in to complete the jump. After meeting on set that day, the two stunt doubles then fell in love and married.





The idea that the stunt doubles for Scrubs‘ two romantic leads fell in love themselves while working on the show adds another layer to J.D. and Elliot’s romance. The bungee jump scene actually comes at a point in the show that the characters are not romantically involved, but the idea that it brought two stunt performers together romantically subtly foreshadows Elliot and J.D.’s perfect Scrubs ending, because it also showed the depth of the character’s feelings for one another. As it was clear that Scrubs intended for the two characters to become a couple from the very beginning, the bungee jump was an important moment in J.D. and Elliot’s relationship – but it also proved to be equally important in the real lives of the stunt performers playing the characters.





There are a number of aspects of Scrubs that make it one of the most emotionally powerful TV comedies of all time. Its combination of medical drama with colorful comedy and the very realistic relationships of its characters helped to make it a huge success, and the sweet nature of J.D. and Elliot’s friendship and later romantic relationship was a major contributing factor. That the characters’ stunt performers fell in love for real on set makes it seem as though Scrubs predicted the future – and it also makes Scrubs‘ central relationship all the sweeter because of the real-life love story behind them.





