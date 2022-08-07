Senior Lecturer / Associate Professor in Cloud Computing job with UNIVERSITY OF EAST LONDON | 303911

Location: Docklands Campus

Salary: Senior Lecturer starting from £47,183 per annum inclusive of London Weighting

Associate Professor starting from £55,548 per annum inclusive of London Weighting

Post Type: Full Time

Post Type: Permanent

Closing Date: Thursday 01 September 2022

Reference: 122A2022

The UEL student body is rich in its diversity; students are drawn from a wide range of backgrounds and age groups, with a high proportion of low-income groups. We are committed to providing a high-quality, innovative, relevant, and research-led teaching experience which attracts, engages, and develops students, supporting their academic achievement and professional ambitions. We look for outstanding teachers, who exude a love of teaching, who inspire and motivate both students and colleagues through their approaches to teaching, and who are strongly committed to achieving excellent outcomes for students.

The School of Architecture, Computing and Engineering is an award-winning, multidisciplinary hub that offers a transformational education built on outstanding applied research and supportive stakeholder relationships that shapes the lives of our communities locally and globally. The School has a proud history of offering industry driven and career-focused vocational courses, from architecture, art and design, computing and digital technologies, construction, and surveying, to a range of engineering disciplines. Over the past 124 years, the School has produced tens of thousands of graduates of a diverse background, with an estimated over 15,000 professionals currently playing key roles in industry and businesses, making significant contribution to national economies in the UK and across the world.

The position is based within the Computer Science and Digital Technologies (CDT) Department. The CDT Department delivers a range of over 20 undergraduate, postgraduate, degree apprenticeship and professional doctorate courses in areas such as computer science, AI, cloud computing, mobile computing, computing for business, data science, cyber security, information security and digital forensics.

As an expert in the field of Cloud Computing, you will deliver lectures, workshops, seminars, tutorials, and practical sessions. In addition to preparing teaching materials to conduct assessments in accordance with UEL’s quality standards. You will potentially lead modules and courses in fields related to Cloud Computing and you will contribute to the School’s vibrant research and/or knowledge transfer activities in this area – which include publishing in this area and obtaining research grants and funding. You will also mentor early-career academics, lecturers and senior lecturers, where appropriate.

Educated to postgraduate level in a relevant subject, with a relevant PhD, you will have extensive knowledge of the field. Also, you will be a confident networker and relationship builder able to engage local and national employers and other educational institutions to provide progression opportunities and enhance the student experience.

Informal enquiries may be addressed to Aaron Kans, Head of Department for Computer Science and Digital Technologies at a.kans@uel.ac.uk

Further details: Job Description & Person Specification

CVs without a completed application form will not be accepted.

At UEL we are committed to working together to build a community which values diversity in both our staff and student populations, is representative and inclusive, enabling all to progress and thrive.