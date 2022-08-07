Shepherds Bush fire: 80 firefighters storm flat block as residents evacuated

“Residents in the area are advised to close their doors and windows due to the smoke.

“While there are no current road closures, we would ask motorists to please avoid the area where possible as there are a large amount of vehicles at the scene.”

Fire crews from Park Royal, Chiswick, Fulham, Willesden, Richmond, Hammersmith and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

In a Twitter update earlier, LFB had said: “Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to reports of a fire on Heathstan Road in #ShepherdsBush.”