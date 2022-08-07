Smashing! Budding tennis players battle it out to be the next superstar

Those looking to become the next Alfie Hewett or Ruby Bishop have had a chance to show off their skills.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) held their Wheelchair Tennis Initiative to search for the next star of the game at Easton College Tennis Centre.

Budding tennis players had the chance to serve, backhand and smash their way through a number of skills and drills to develop their game on Saturday.













Ruby Bishop said: “The event gives people an opportunity that they wouldn’t get at school or anywhere else.”

Local players have British men’s number one Alfie Hewett as a huge inspiration, with the Cantley 24-year-old coming so close to a sixth singles Grand Slam triumph when he reached the Wimbledon final last month.

There is another rising star from Norfolk in the wheelchair tennis world though.

Ruby Bishop, from Sprowston, has worked her way up to number four in the current British women’s ranking.

The 18-year-old was on hand to offer advice and share her experience, saying: “It’s a great initiative.

“There were four players from the initiative last year who are now part of the development squad.













British number three Ruby Bshop, left, attended the LTA Wheelchair Tennis Initiative at Easton Tennis Centre

“It’s so important because children and adults get a chance to experience a new sport they might not have been able to try before.”

Ms Bishop, who is travelling to the US Open in September, also attended the day.

She added that she was excited to share her story and “where I hope to be in the future”.

Ms Bishop, who has reached number three in the junior world rankings, won the British Open girls’ singles and the junior mixed doubles titles last year.

She concluded: “This initiative is crucial to helping develop the game here.”













Sprowston tennis ace Ruby Bishop, also attended the LTA event at Easton College

Similar events are being held by the LTA at venues around the country.

Erik Koers, head of the wheelchair performance pathway, said: “The exciting thing about these events is that there are options for everyone to carry on playing and enjoying tennis once they’ve had a go for the first time.













The LTA Wheelchair Tennis Initiative was help at Easton Tennis Centre on August 6

“Whether they just want to continue playing casually or they show potential to develop into elite players.

“Wheelchair tennis is easily adaptable from the non-wheelchair version of the game, and is great for physical and mental health, so I’d encourage anyone with an interest to come and have a go.”

To find out more about getting involved, head to norfolktennis.org.