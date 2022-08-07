State pension age change could affect your free bus pass eligibility – check now

The free bus pass is available for people when they reach state pension age, which is currently 66. However under Government proposals, the state pension age may change in the upcoming years.
This would mean that millions of older people would be waiting longer to access this vital benefit.
Millions of pensioners look forward to receiving their free bus passes to help them meet the cost of living.
It can assist individuals with getting to doctor’s appointments, doing the weekly shopping and seeing family and friends.
Under current Government proposals, the state pension age will go up from 66 to 67 in between 2026 and 2028.
Another increase to the retirement age threshold is expected sometime before 2048 at the latest.
These changes are based on the Government’s expectations regarding life expectancy in the UK.
As the cost of living crisis continues, and bills increase, many Britons will be searching for ways they can save a little extra cash.
Some people in England may be able to get free travel in their local area earlier than state pension age.
This ‘freebie’ is also available to people who are blind or partially sighted.
In addition, some Universal Credit claimants may be able to get half price bus and train travel.
An estimated 15 million people in the UK are struggling to pay soaring energy bills as well as increasing food and fuel prices, according to research from debt charity StepChange.
The charity spoke to 5,000 Britons and discovered that one in three are struggling with the cost of living crisis.
There has arguably never been a more important time for people to check they are receiving all the financial help to which they are entitled.
As well as a free bus pass, other benefits people may be available for Britons such as a free TV licence, free NHS prescriptions and help towards energy bills.
This help is available to some Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credit claimants.
People can speak to their work coach or local job centre to check they are receiving all the help they are entitled to.
There is also a handy benefits calculator available on the Government’s website.
