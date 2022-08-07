Sweet Magnolias season 3 is not coming to Netflix in August 2022! But considering the popular series was only renewed in May, we’re not too surprised.

If you’re all caught up with what’s going down in Serenity, you’ll know that season 2 ended on some pretty big cliffhangers so we’re sure you’re just as desperate as us to get back and find out what Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen have decided to do, so when could we possibly see the return of the wholesome drama? Find out below!

Is there a Sweet Magnolias season 3 release date?

Unfortunately, folks Sweet Magnolias season 3 doesn’t have an official release date yet, however, we may be able to offer you a guesstimation as to when we might possibly see the newest season.

As mentioned, back in May it was confirmed by the Sweet Magnolias writers, via Twitter, that the wholesome show will be back for a third season. They simply wrote at the time:

“We’re going back to Serenity, y’all! We are so thrilled to share we have a Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias. Can’t wait to welcome y’all home.”

Two months after the announcement, it was also confirmed by the writers on social media, on July 18, that they’ve kicked off filming for the newest season. Check out the post below!

According to IMDb, seasons 1 and 2 of Sweet Magnolias were both filmed across three months, respectively. So with that in mind, we can assume that season 3 will also take three months to film, meaning that they should be wrapping up around mid-October. With minimal special effects needed for a series such as this, post-production shouldn’t take too long.

Season 1 was released on Netflix on May 19, 2020, seven months after first wrapping, and season 2 was released six months after wrapping on February 4, 2022.

Taking that into consideration, we can safely assume that Sweet Magnolias season 3 could potentially find its way back on our screens at the earliest in Spring 2023 (maybe April or May).

Of course, bare in mind that this is just our guess and the official release date could look a little different. We’re sure that once they’re further into season 3, we’ll get an official release date update. So stay tuned!