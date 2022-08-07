Tesla made misleading claims about Autopilot and Self Driving, California DMV claims

They included descriptions such as “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving Capability” and used such wording as “All you will need to do is get in and tell your car where to go…Your Tesla will figure out the optimal route, navigating urban streets, complex intersections and freeways,” the suit said.
Another claim that the California DMV alleged was misleading said, “The system is designed to be able to conduct short and long-distance trips with no action required by the person in the driver’s seat.”
“These advertisements are a deceptive practice” under California’s Civil Code, the DMV complaint said.
Tesla does not typically respond to requests for comment.
Tesla has published disclaimers from as recently as June warning the features still require active driver supervision, which contradict the “misleading labels and claims,” the complaint added.
Tesla’s advertising actions could cause it to temporarily lose its manufacturer license and special plates number in California, the complaint warned.
Of 497 total crashes studied by the NHTSA, 43% of those caused by driver-assist technologies took place in California, the data found.
Tesla has 15 days to respond to the complaint in order to avoid a default decision.
The Los Angeles Times was first news outlet to report the complaint.
CNN’s Matt McFarland contributed to this report.
