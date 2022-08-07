Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd’s De Jong update, Chelsea’s Fofana swap, Tottenham done deal

Erik ten Hag is growing disgruntled by Manchester United’s bumpy first transfer window since appointing him as manager.

The Independent report Ten Hag is unhappy that United have failed to land more of his transfer targets before the start of the new season.

He has added Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez to his squad, but would’ve hoped for his priority target, Frenkie de Jong, by now.

De Jong’s future is up in the air, with a move to Old Trafford no certainty, while United also eye a deal for Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko.

The Red Devils have faced frustration this summer, though, already missing out on Ten Hag’s first and second-choice attacking options – Darwin Nunez and Antony.

You can’t blame him for being dissatisfied…

