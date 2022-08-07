Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘nuclear terror’ amid attack on Europe’s largest nuclear plant





Ukraine has demanded that there are punishments put in place for Russia following such dangerous moves. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear site was hit by Russian rockets on Friday which led to many warnings of a “real risk of nuclear disaster”.

The power plant in the south of Ukraine has reportedly been struck again as Ukraine and the Kremlin accuse each other of the attacks. The site has been under Russian control for the majority of the conflict which began on February 24, however Ukrainian technicians still operate the plant. While the reports of a follow-up attack after Friday’s bombing have not been independently verified, Ukraine has slammed Russia for caused a “very real risk of a nuclear disaster” and has demanded further international sanctions on the country.

Enerhoatom, the Ukrainian nuclear energy company responsible for the plant, said that the “Russian occupiers once again fired rockets at the site of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the town of Enerhodar”. They continued: “One employee was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds caused by the explosion.” The attack on the plant not only damaged some of the administration buildings on the site, but some rockets also fell in a “zone storing used nuclear fuel”. The company noted that the attack on Friday damaged three radiation sensors at the site along with 174 containers which hold spent nuclear fuel were stored in the open at the dry storage area which was attacked. READ MORE: Northerner hits out at Waitrose map showing North-South divide

On Saturday a spokesperson from the watchdog added: “Any military firepower directed at or from the facility would amount to playing with fire, with potentially catastrophic consequences.” However, on August 1 Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a letter to attendees at a conference on the nuclear non-proliferation treaty that he has no intention of causing nuclear war. The President said: “We proceed from the fact that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, and we stand for equal and indivisible security for all members of the world community.”