Ukraine LIVE: Russia mutiny as banner strewn across navy building: ‘Kremlin is the enemy!’

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency has issued a warning about shelling at a nuclear power plant in the country, with its military claiming Russian forces had attacked dozens of front-line towns.

Fighting over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, which was captured by Russian forces in the opening stage of the war but still run by Ukrainian technicians, has fueled fears of a huge disaster.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement: “I’m extremely concerned by the shelling yesterday at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which underlines the very real risk of a nuclear disaster.

Both sides have accused each other of engaging in “nuclear terrorism”.