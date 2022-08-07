Ukraine’s Armed Forces repulse enemy troops in four directions, neutralize recon group in Bakhmut direction

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the enemy assaults in the South Buh, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, and Sloviansk directions, and neutralized an enemy reconnaissance group in the Bakhmut direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its latest report, as of 18:00, August 7, published on Facebook.

According to the General Staff, Russian troops are concentrating their efforts on establishing full control over the territories of eastern Ukraine, holding the captured districts of Kherson and parts of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions, as well as creating favorable conditions for resuming offensive operations in certain directions and blocking Ukraine’s maritime communications in the Black Sea.

The situation has not undergone significant changes in the Volyn, Polissia and Siverskyi directions. According to the General Staff, the enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance and shelled the areas near Hai and Hremiach in Chernihiv region and Novi Vyrky and Mykolaivka in Sumy region with barrel and rocket artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian troops inflicted fire damage along the line of contact and launched airstrikes near Pryshyb, Verkhniy Saltiv and Rtyshchivka. They also conducted air reconnaissance with UAVs.

In the Sloviansk direction, enemy shelling was recorded near Dovhenke, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Sulyhivka, Ridne, Bohorodychne, and Krasnopillia. In the vicinity of Virnopillia, the invaders tried to conduct an assault, but Ukrainian defenders repelled the assault and forced the invaders to retreat.

The Ukrainian forces prevented enemy’s attempt to conduct reconnaissance in fighting near Bohorodychne and Dolyna. The occupiers suffered losses and retreated.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops used tanks, barrel and rocket artillery to shell the districts of Kramatorsk, Siversk, Verkhniokamianske, Hryhorivka, Raihorodok, and Zvanivka. An airstrike near Spirne was recorded.

With offensive operations, the invaders attempted to improve their tactical position near Verkhniokamianske but failed and retreated.

In the Bakhmut direction, enemy shelling of military and civilian infrastructure in the Bakhmut, Soledar, Kostyantynivka, Yakovlivka, Pokrovsky, Vershyn, Kodema and Bakhmutsky districts was recorded. Near Bakhmut, Soledar and Zaitseve, the enemy used aviation.

Russian troops conducted offensive and assault operations in the areas of Bakhmut, Zaitseve, Yakovlivka, and Vershyna but had not success and retreated. Battles continue near Kodema.

In the Avdiivka direction, the invaders fired artillery and tanks in the areas of Avdiivka, Pisky, Shevchenko, Netailove, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, and New York. Enemy airstrikes were recorded near Avdiivka, Maryinka, Kamianka, and Volodymyrivka.

Russian forces tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces in the directions of Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Pisky and Maryinka. Battles continue.

In the Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, shelling is ongoing along the contact line. The enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Mykilske, Vesele, Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaki, Novosilka and Velyka Novosilka.

In the South Buh direction, the invaders are concentrating their main efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops, maintaining a high intensity of reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Russians fired from barrel, rocket artillery and tanks along the entire contact line, launched airstrikes in the Andriivka, Bilohirka, Novomykolaivka, Oleksandrivka, Myrne, Velike Artakove, and Tavriyske areas.

The enemy attempted offensive operations near Blahodatne but had no success and retreated.

