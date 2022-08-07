Ukrainian forces destroy 23 invaders, Pantsir missile system, radar in southern Ukraine

Ukraine’s Armed Forces destroyed 23 Russian military personnel, a radar for an anti-aircraft missile system, a Pantsir-S1 air defense missile system and two military vehicles in southern Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, Ukraine’s Operational Command South said this in a Facebook post.

“The confirmed losses of the enemy last night include 23 Rashists, a radar for an anti-aircraft missile system, a Pantsir-S1 air defense missile system and two military vehicles,” the report said.

According to the report, “grain corridors” in the Black Sea continue to operate in the prescribed manner under the control of the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul and international security guarantees. At the same time, Russia keeps two submarines, two warships and a large amphibious assault ship in combat readiness.

Earlier reports said that Ukraine’s Armed Forces eliminated about 42,200 Russian invaders from February 24 to August 7.