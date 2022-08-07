Viking v Sligo Rovers: TV details & team news for Europa Conference League tie

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Sligo Rovers take on Viking of Norway in the first-leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie on Thursday, August 4th.

Here is all you need to know about the game, including team news, kick-off time, TV details and how to stream the match.

Who are Sligo Rovers playing?

Sligo Rovers are playing Viking at the SR-Bank Arena in Stavanger, Norway in the first-leg of their two-legged affair.

Since their relegation to the Norwegian second-tier in 2017, Viking have impressed in the Norwegian top-flight since their return in 2018, and have recently returned to European competition.

As eight-time winners of the Norwegian top-flight, Viking’s brief stint in the second-tier came amid a financial crisis at the club, one that almost brought them to the brink of bankruptcy.

But they are back, and they are making up on lost time.

So far in Europe, the Norwegian’s have defeated Czech Republic giants Sparta Prague in the last round, winning the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

The match kicks off at 6pm (Irish Time) on Thursday, August 4th.

What is at stake?

Plenty.

This match is the fifth game of Rovers’ Europa Conference League campaign, and the third tie of their European run this season.

Sligo won their first Europa Conference League tie this season against Welsh side Bala Town after coming a major scare.

But they come into this qualifier with a newfound belief that they can qualify, after dumping Motherwell out of European action last week.

The winners of this tie will face either FC DAC 1904 or FCSB [previously Steaua Bucharest] in the play-off round of the competition. The losers will drop out of European competition for the 2022/23 season.

How can I watch Viking v Sligo Rovers on TV?

The match will not be aired on TV, but will be live on LOI TV, with coverage getting underway just before kick-off.

The match kicks off at 6pm, and is available to purchase at a cost of €10.

Team news.

Team news will be updated in due course.

