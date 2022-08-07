‘We have Booths!’ Northerner hits out at claim Waitrose map shows North-South divide

Popular Twitter page No Context Brits yesterday posted a picture of a map which shows the distribution of Waitrose stores across the UK. The supermarket chain is known for its high-quality – and, therefore, more costly – goods.

The map shows a profusion of these stores in the South of England, so many and so close that the specific number is difficult to determine from this source alone, compared to just a handful in the North.

No Context Brits commented: “The North-South divide illustrated by Waitrose.”

This was quick to prompt a wide-ranging debate on the significance of the divide the map was said to point to.

A number of commentators argued that there are far fewer Waitrose stores in the North because there are Booths shops instead.