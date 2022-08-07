World RX – All-electric FIA World Rallycross Championship RX1e cars to be unveiled ahead of World RX of Norway race weekend

The all-electric RX1e cars that will battle for glory in the 2022 FIA World Rallycross Championship will be officially unveiled on 11 August during a downtown presentation and parade in Stjørdal, ahead of Ramudden World RX of Norway in Hell

Stjørdal is no stranger to rallycross fever, but this year the popular free-to-attend pre-event ‘warm-up’ in the town will carry extra significance – as it will be the first time that anybody outside of the drivers and teams will get a glimpse of the new cars, which will hit the track in Hell over the following weekend (13-14 August) and kick-start an 11-round campaign that will culminate in the coronation of FIA World Rallycross’ inaugural electric champion.

Beginning at 19:00 CEST, the World RX cars will be presented to the public, media and VIPs in front of Stjørdal’s striking Kimen Kulturhus, with drivers taking to the stage to offer insights into what fans can expect from the sport’s exciting new all-electric generation.

The launch will similarly feature the FIA RX2e Championship and superstar skier Aksel Lund Svindal, who will make his rallycross debut in Hell in the electric support series.

The presentation – which will be live-streamed on RX+, on World RX’s Facebook and YouTube channels and by championship media partners – will be followed by an autograph session and parade through the streets of Stjørdal, before the cars return to the track for final preparations ahead of the race weekend.

The driver/team/car line up for the opening round of the 2022 FIA World Rallycross Championship at Hell in Norway (13/14 August) is:

#1 Johan Kristoffersson (SWE)….Kristoffersson Motorsport VW RX1e

#12 Klara Andersson (SWE)….Construction Equipment Dealer Team PWR RX1e

#17 Gustav Bergström (SWE)….Gustav Bergström VW RX1e

#21 Timmy Hansen (SWE)….Hansen World RX Team Peugeot 208 RX1e

#52 Ole Christian Veiby (NOR)….Kristoffersson Motorsport VW RX1e

#68 Niclas Grönholm (FIN)….Construction Equipment Dealer Team PWR RX1e

#71 Kevin Hansen (SWE)….Hansen World RX Team Peugeot 208 RX1e

#77 Rene Münnich (DEU)….ALL-INKL.COM Muennich Motorsport SEAT Ibiza RX1e