Zhang Claims Cordenons Challenger Title – Tennis TourTalk

Zhizhen Zhang of China claimed the singles title of the €45,730 Serena Wines Tennis Cup 1881 Internazionali Del Friuli Venezia Giulia. The 25-year-old rallied from a set down to overcome home favourite Andrea Vavassori 2-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 on Sunday evening.

Under the lights on Center Court at Eurosporting Cordenons, Zhang converted four of his 14 break-point chances, won five points less than his opponent but secured victory in three hours and two minutes.

By winning his third ATP Challenger Tour career title, his first since 2019 and first on European soil, World No. 197 Zhang earned € 6,190 in prize money as well as 80 ATP Ranking points.

Vavassori, who finished runner-up to fellow Italian Raul Brancaccio at last week’s San Benedetto Challenger and captured the doubles title alongside Dustin Brown in Cordenons on Saturday, was seeking his first singles trophy. The 27-year-old Torino native pocketed € 3,650 in prize money and 50 ATP Ranking points.