13 Awkward Or Controversial Celebrity Moments From This Week


If you’re like me, you consume a lot of celeb news that involves celebs being awkward, controversial, or both.

Well, welcome to a new BuzzFeed series, where I brief you on all the times celebs did just that each week. Let’s get into it:

1.

Kylie Jenner faced backlash this week for not wearing a hair cap or other PPE while in her skincare lab:

2.

One of the detractors was Emmy-winning makeup artist Kevin James Bennett, who got into it with Kylie in the comments:


3.

James Franco faced backlash for his casting as former Cuban leader Fidel Castro:


4.

Kevin Federline gave a salacious interview with the Daily Mail this week, where he said Britney Spears’ children choose not to see her and are upset by her nude photos on Instagram:

5.

Well Britney responded with this on her Instagram story:

6.

But then Britney’s husband, Sam Asghari, came in and basically ended Kevin with this message:

7.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up after 9 months, with some saying it was a cover-up for Tristan Thompson having a second child with Khloé Kardashian:

Kris Jenner leaking that Pete and Kim broke up at the same time as the birth of Khloe and Tristan’s baby


E!

The breakup became a whole meme, with people referencing Kanye, Pete’s tattoo removal person, and Kris Jenner. Full story here.

8.

Addison Rae faced backlash for wearing a Holy Trinity bikini:

9.

After JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure went back and forth explaining their version of what led JoJo to dub Candace “the rudest celeb,” JoJo’s mom Jessalynn posted her version of what happened on Instagram this week:

10.

The She-Hulk trailer dropped, and people criticized the CGI-heavy trailer so much the She-Hulk creative team responded:


Marvel

Tatiana Maslany, who plays She-Hulk in the new series, said, “I know there’s lots of eyes on the CGI and critique or whatever. I do think we have to be super conscious of how work conditions aren’t always optimal and that they’ve made these amazing strides in the industry and the tech.” Full story here.

11.

Kylie Jenner also faced backlash this weekend after she posted this now-deleted post-concert video of Travis Scott.

#TravisScott, #JamesHarden & #KevinDurant after the show today at the 02 in #London


Twitter: @thirstyfornews

Travis’ screaming, hitting the door, and raging didn’t sit well with people, given the recent Astroworld tragedy, where 10 people died. Full story here.

12.

Lady Gaga was hit with a flying object:


@jomaticaaa / Via Twitter: @jomaticaaa

This happened after Gaga went viral a few weeks ago for seemingly having an “invisible force field,” which blocked an object. Invisible force field story here.

13.

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp surprise-joined this Love Island Instagram Live with Jacques O’Neill and Luca Bish, and no one knew who he was:

noah schnapp watching jacques and luca’s live and saying “I LOVE YOU” is so random 😭😭#loveIsland


Twitter: @03683m

They don’t watch the show, so it’s understood. Still pretty awkward. Full story here.

Well, there you have it! Let me know allll your thoughts on these moments in the comments below!





