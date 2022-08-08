Accenture and AWS to Offer Free Cloud Computing Course in India

Accenture recently announced that it is collaborating with AWS to start a no-fee, AWS re/Start, 12-week, an in-person, skills-development program in cloud computing for underemployed or unemployed Indian individuals to prepare them for entry-level roles in IT operations, site reliability, and infrastructure support.

Additionally, the program will help learners and individuals connect to potential employers and enable them to create resumes and train for job interviews.

Click here to view the program

Accenture, with its four non-profit organisations—Anudip Foundation, Don Bosco Tech Society, Magic Bus Foundation, and the Hope Foundation is funding and rolling out the program with volunteers from Accenture mentoring the learners.

A study conducted by AlphaBeta and commissioned by AWS found that nearly half the workers, despite a projected high demand for employees with cloud-based skills, find themselves diffident in learning skills and furthering their careers. The survey also found that a staggering 95 per cent of employees and businesses face barriers to upgrading their skills in the digital field, with women and rural populations facing severe difficulties. Around 27 million workers in India require digital skills training in the next year alone.

The program has commenced across 11 cities, including Kurnool, Trichy, Kochi, Punalur, Vijayawada, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, with 12 cohorts which introduce learners through scenario-based exercises, assignments and coursework.

Underemployed or unemployed individuals with or without prior technology experience can apply for the program to learn how to build programming languages like Linux and Python and other networking and security technologies. In addition, the participants will be offered to take the no-cost AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Certification exam to provide credentials and validate their cloud skills.

Kshitija Krishnaswamy, the Managing Director of Corporate Citizenship, Accenture in India, said they are using their network and collaborations with learning partners to increase opportunities in cloud technologies by connecting employers and learners.