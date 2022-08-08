Air raid siren blares as Zelensky’s men inflict more pain with night strike on Russia base

A dozen or so powerful explosions were heard this evening in Melitopol, which is located in the Zaporizhzhia region. Ivan Fedorov, the city’s mayor, wrote on his Telegram channel: “Another evening is getting restless for the Russian military.” He added: “About 10 powerful explosions are already heard in the western part of Melitopol.

“We believe in the Armed forces and are waiting for good news for Ukrainian and devastating news for the Russians.”

Melitopol is a strategic rail hub and crucial segment of Putin’s land bridge to Crimea.

It fell early in the war, on the third day of the invasion. Since then it has been subjected to sabotage attacks by partisans.

Video footage of the attack shows flames and thick smoke billowing upwards into the night’s sky.

Air sirens can be heard wailing their warnings, along with further explosions.

Detonating munitions soar into the blackness of the night, looking for all the world like fireworks.