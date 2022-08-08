Amateur investigators requested Boulder Police to review murder evidence using DNA and genealogy

In order to identify JonBenet Ramsey’s murderer once and for all, amateur investigators urged the Boulder Police Department to retest significant pieces of evidence from her 1996 murder.

The intruder argument was initially put up by Cindy Smit-Marra, the investigator Lou Smit’s daughter, who suggested that the Ramsey family was not involved in the 1996 Christmas Day murder of their 6-year-old daughter.

In support of her father’s argument, Smit-Marra and a group of 12 volunteer detectives have urged authorities to reexamine JonBenet’s underwear, long johns, and fingernail scrapings for DNA, which they claim might identify the murderer.

The DNA evidence the perpetrator left at the crime site may be used to solve this case since “The Ramseys” didn’t commit it, According to the US Sun, Smit-Marra and cold case investigator John Anderson made these statements.

They are certain that since contemporary DNA tracking techniques have never been applied to actual evidence, including the use of genealogy databases, they will be able to identify the assassin of the pageant queen.

JonBenet would have been 32 on Saturday if she had survived.

The detective’s appeal comes after the Boulder Police Department released a statement in defense of their investigation after someone tweeted at them, saying, “You’re the problem.” They were also questioned as to why they didn’t retest the DNA.

“Your information is unreliable.” The Boulder Police Department responded to the tweet with, “The Boulder Police Department frequently interacts with many agencies about this investigation, including private laboratories, the FBI, CBI, the District Attorney’s Office, and others.

The investigators must recheck their DNA “in the exact format necessary to undertake forensic genealogical research,” according to Smit-Marra and her colleagues.

This would just need a phone call from the Boulder Police Department, they stated, “We urge that the lab that conducted the testing on the long johns utilize their present technology to possibly find additional markers and/or isolate any commingled DNA.”

They advised hiring a private forensic genealogy firm to do it if the agency does not wish to launch such an inquiry.

Then, hire a professional to undertake a “familial” DNA search for the perpetrator’s relatives in CODIS using the DNA profile of the killer already in CODIS, Smit-Mara said.

“New DNA markers identified may then be analyzed in the format necessary to accomplish forensic genealogy.”

The team’s activities are supported by a GoFundMe campaign, and they being carried out in accordance with the Ramsey family’s request to Colorado Governor Jared Polis that the Boulder inquiry be turned over to a private detective agency.

In a statement to the Sun, Gov. Polis said that the lawsuit has not yet received a decision.

When they announced they were concentrating on the hypothesis that exonerates the Ramsey family, the Boulder PD reportedly became cold, according to Smit-Marra and Anderson.

The teenage beauty queen’s odd murder was largely considered to have been committed by the family. One theory put out was that Patsy, JonBenet’s mother, strangled the child out of wrath after learning the child had soiled the bed.

Investigators finally took the family’s innocence into account when Smit’s intruder hypothesis suggested that a random invader may be the killer.

Our team shared what we were doing and the findings of our independent DNA study with the Boulder Police Detectives and the Boulder District Attorney at two separate meetings, according to them.

Unfortunately, our most recent request for a meeting was turned down when I explained that it was necessary to discuss Lou Smit’s Intruder Theory, which excludes the Ramsey family and concentrates on finding her murderer.

Boulder Police Department responded in an uncommon and combative manner to a mysterious tweet criticizing them for their inactivity despite their quiet over Smit-Marra, suggesting that they may have a soft spot for the 26-year-old cold case.

“Retest JonBenét’s DNA immediately!” Why wouldn’t you want to imprison the murderer?

It will either confirm what the cops believed or it won’t! On July 28, a person tweeted to the division, “You’re the issue!”

In a long reply, the department sharply scolded the user, claiming that their information was incorrect and that they were actively looking into the murder.

We often consult with these investigative stakeholders to determine how to continue given the restrictions and constraints of law and science in this dynamic realm of DNA analysis and testing.

Because of how long it has been since the crime was committed, Boulder police must handle evidence and analysis with particular care.

The Ramsey family members who have provided information to investigators over the last several years have been talked to by the Boulder Police Department.

“Detectives have never ceased looking into leads that keep coming in and having DNA examined everyday in CODIS,” the statement reads.

John Andrew Ramsey, JonBenet’s half-brother, responded by voicing doubt about the real scope of the government’s investigation efforts.

Oh my God! He tweeted, “A real life answer from @boulderpolice! So here is the situation…

They speak a big game, yet every tip I received suggests otherwise. not to mention a dismal history. Do you extend a benefit of the doubt to them?

