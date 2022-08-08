Announcing Call of Duty®: Next, the Franchise Showcase Event, and Open Beta date times for Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II.

Ready to experience the future of Call of Duty Multiplayer combat before the launch of Modern Warfare II on October 28? Then prepare yourself for the Open Beta. The Modern Warfare II Open Beta will be free across all platforms, with players who preordered digitally, at retail, or received Beta codes gaining early access.

Note that Beta codes are tied to your Activision account, and are platform agnostic, meaning you can access the Beta on your hardware of choice.

The Modern Warfare II Beta is split into two playable Weekends, and early access is available for those with either digital or retail pre-orders:

Time to Play: Weekend One: First on PlayStation®(1)

The first Beta weekend is available on PlayStation® 4 and PlayStation®5, and is scheduled to run from Friday, September 16 at 10 AM PT to Tuesday September 20. This weekend is for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players only. You are able to access the Beta without requiring the PlayStation Plus subscription service.(2,3)

PlayStation Early Access: Those who pre-ordered the game on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, or received a Beta code, can begin playing the Beta on Friday September 16 at 10AM PT.

PlayStation Open Beta: The rest of the weekend, from Sunday, September 18 at 10AM PT to Tuesday, September 20, is accessible to all PlayStation players regardless of pre-order status. PlayStation players can now experience the impressive amount of Beta content available in Modern Warfare II, and unlock rewards available in-game at launch.

Time to Play: Weekend Two: All Platforms (Crossplay)(1)

The second Beta weekend is available on all console platforms and PC, and is scheduled to run from Thursday, September 22 at 10AM PT to Monday, September 26. Crossplay will be active allowing you to party up with friends and the greater community, no matter what hardware they play on.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5: No matter whether you pre-ordered the game or not, Weekend 2 is a free Open Beta for all PlayStation 4 and 5 owners.

Xbox and PC Early Access: Those who pre-ordered the game for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or pre-purchased for PC via Blizzard Battle.net or Steam, can begin playing the Beta on Thursday, September 22 at 10AM PT. Xbox Live Gold is required for Xbox players, and PC players are required to have a Battle.net or Steam account.

Xbox and PC Open Beta: The rest of the weekend, from Saturday, September 24 at 10AM PT to Monday, September 26, is accessible to Xbox and PC players regardless of pre-order status. The entire community can now experience the impressive amount of Beta content available in Modern Warfare II, unlock rewards available in-game at launch, and play together.