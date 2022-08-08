Anteater ‘Mary Jane’ laps up breakfast honey on Good Morning Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) – Today on Good Morning Mississippi, we met another exotic animal that now calls South Mississippi home- Mary Jane the Tamandua anteater!

Also known as the ‘Lesser Anteater,’ Tamanduas originate in South American rainforests. They eat around 9,000 ants a day, live for around nine years, and are around 10 pounds when full-grown!

Mary Jane spent her time on GMM lapping up honey with her 16-inch tongue and foraging for ants in her blanket. Bad news for Mary Jane, good news for us: No ants were located on the GMM set.

You may be wondering where Mary Jane gets her name… Tamanduas have an incredibly strong stench, smelling 10 times stronger than a skunk!

Mary Jane is just one of the animals you can meet on a Wild Acres tour. Wild Acres offers private, hands-on tours and encounters Wednesday-Sunday from 12pm – 6pm, by appointment only.

Learn more about Wild Acres and the different animal experiences they offer at wildacresms.square.site/

You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.