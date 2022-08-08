Asda shoppers slam supermarket’s new bright packaging on budget range – ‘poverty marker’





Some customers have criticised the supermarket giant for the redesign of its Smart Price range. This range is more affordable than other Asda products and spans across fresh meat, poultry, bakery goods, frozen items, and cupboard staples.

Asda has redesigned its Smart Price range, changing its name and packaging. Previously white and called Smart Price, the supermarket’s budget range of products are now yellow and called Just Essentials. Asda said it will be the “largest ever budget-friendly range” to help customers save money. As well as food products, the range will cover washing up liquid, toilet roll, shampoo, and conditioner. READ MORE: Archie to be left ‘confused’ by Meghan and Harry’s decision

Another customer said it implies that “people on lower incomes should have a basket full of poverty markers”. However, an Asda spokesperson said the supermarket’s customers were “loving” the new range. “We don’t understand why anyone would feel embarrassed for saving money,” they added. John Haken, of packaging firm WF Denny, said yellow packaging was popular in the 1970s.

Over 267 products will be available for shoppers to buy by August 13, while the remaining 26 items will be on shelves by the end of the year. As prices for food, fuel, and energy continue to rise, supermarkets are doing their bit to help struggling families across the UK. From July 25 to September 2, kids can eat at any time of day for just £1 at Asda. Marks and Spencer is also offering free meals for children at its cafés until September 2.