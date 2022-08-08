Ashton Kutcher Revealed He Dealt With A Rare Form Of Vasculitis That “Knocked Out” His Hearing, Vision, And Ability To Walk

Because there are so many different types of vasculitis, its symptoms vary widely, as well as its severity and duration. Some people experience vasculitis once or several times a year, with symptoms developing either slowly over months or rapidly over days to weeks.

Common symptoms aren’t too different from many other illnesses out there, including fever, loss of appetite, fatigue, muscle aches, and weight loss. Over time, the inflammation can affect most organs and systems in the body, such as the skin, lungs, GI tract, sinuses, eyes, joints, brain, and nerves.

In severe cases, the disease can cause organ damage or death by blocking blood vessels entirely, causing tissue damage called necrosis, blood clots, or bulging of the vessels called an aneurysm. If a vessel ruptures, internal bleeding, stroke, or death may follow.